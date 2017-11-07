The CAPROCK Lab in the Department of Psychology at Texas Tech seeks participants for an in-person study on how people categorize objects and make judgments about category members. Participants must have a minimum of an 8th grade education and speak English fluently. Participants will be paid $10/hour for a 1 hour session. For more information or to sign up, email caprockscience@gmail.com. Questions or concerns can also be directed to the CAPROCK Lab’s Director, Tyler Davis (email: tyler.h.davis@ttu.edu; phone: (806)834-4854).





This study has been approved by the Texas Tech University Human Research Protection Program.