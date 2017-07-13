TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Be a student presenter for the Learning Center!

The Learning Center is looking for an undergraduate student presenter!

At the Learning Center, we give many presentations around campus to classes and organization covering topics such as time management, learning styles, study skills, and more. We are looking for students interested in taking on these presentations who enjoy public speaking and are excited to assist others in learning about academic skills.

If interested, please contact Diana Wilkinson (diana.wilkinson@ttu.edu) for more information about this awesome opportunity!
Posted:
7/13/2017

Originator:
Diana Wilkinson

Email:
diana.wilkinson@ttu.edu

Department:
Support Ops for Academic Retention


