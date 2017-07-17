The gallery will showcase abilities and focus on the unique talents from the perspective of disabilities, either through the experience of having a disability or sharing the disability perspective of a relative or friend. Art can be submitted in various formats, including: drawings, sculptures, paintings, photography, electronic, digital, visual & performing, poetry, literature readings, and more.





The art will be displayed at the First Friday Art Trail at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, on October 6th, 2017. For more information, please contact sds.daw@ttu.edu or the main Student Disability Services office (806) 742-2405.