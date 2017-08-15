MCOM 6364: Selected Research Methods: Survey

Fall 2017

Class: 6 p.m. – 8:50 p.m., Wednesday

CRN: 35574 Instructor: Dr. Weiwu Zhang



This course provides students with the conceptual framework of the total survey error approach and hands-on experience in conducting original survey research. Topics to be covered include survey design and the total survey error approach, sampling, methods of data gathering, ethics in survey research, nonresponse, questionnaire design and construction, survey field administration, secondary analysis of existing survey data, survey data coding, analysis, and report writing. Contact Dr. Weiwu Zhang at weiwu.zhang@ttu.edu or (806) 834-5967 for more information.