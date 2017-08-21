Art can be submitted in various formats, including: drawings, sculptures, paintings, photography, electronic, digital, visual & performing, poetry, literature readings, and more. Open to students, staff and faculty for submissions. The deadline to submit the art to 335 West Hall is September 27th, by 5 PM. Art can be submitted Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 5 PM.





The art will be displayed at the First Friday Art Trail at the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts, on October 6th, 2017. For more information, please contact sds.daw@ttu.edu or the main Student Disability Services office (806) 742-2405.