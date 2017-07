Get free hot dogs, chips, drinks, prizes, and more without having to get out of your car! Come to the Free Car Clinic Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the C1 Commuter North lot west of Jones AT&T Stadium to have professional mechanics look over your vehicle and top off your fluids.





All attendees will be entered to win a free ePermit. The South Plains Auto Theft Task Force will be on site to offer safety tips and giveaways.