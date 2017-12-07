|
Summer II SI will run from July 12th through the last day of classes on August 9th. We are offering late afternoon sessions (4-5:30pm Monday -Thursday) in Holden Hall for any student enrolled in ME 2301, MATH 1452, and CHEM 3306. SI sessions are FREE peer-led review sessions for designed to help students in historically difficult courses in a study group environment. Don't miss out!
7/12/2017
Maryanne Ring
maryanne.ring@ttu.edu
Support Ops for Academic Retention
