Summer II SI starts July 12
Summer II SI will run from July 12th through the last day of classes on August 9th.  We are offering late afternoon sessions (4-5:30pm Monday -Thursday) in Holden Hall for any student enrolled in ME 2301, MATH 1452, and CHEM 3306. SI sessions are FREE peer-led review sessions for designed to help students in historically difficult courses in a study group environment. Don't miss out!
Posted:
7/12/2017

Originator:
Maryanne Ring

Email:
maryanne.ring@ttu.edu

Department:
Support Ops for Academic Retention


