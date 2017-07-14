|
EMC 4311: Rock and Roll Media surveys the growth of rock and roll with special emphasis on the media used in its production, promotion, distribution and consumption. The course will meet Tuesdays & Thursdays, 12:30-1:50 p.m. in Fall 2017; the CRN is 38763. All majors are welcome! Please contact the instructor, Prof. Kent Wilkinson, for more information: kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu.
7/14/2017
Kenton Wilkinson
kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu
Media and Communication
