TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Rock and Roll Media in Fall 2017 * TR 12:30-1:50
EMC 4311: Rock and Roll Media surveys the growth of rock and roll with special emphasis on the media used in its production, promotion, distribution and consumption.  The course will meet Tuesdays & Thursdays, 12:30-1:50 p.m. in Fall 2017; the CRN is 38763.  All majors are welcome!  Please contact the instructor, Prof. Kent Wilkinson, for more information: kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu.
Posted:
7/14/2017

Originator:
Kenton Wilkinson

Email:
kent.wilkinson@ttu.edu

Department:
Media and Communication


Categories