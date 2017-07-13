Dr. Jacob Baum is teaching a course on the history of the Protestant Reformation (HIST 5342) in Fall 2017. It will focus thematically on the relative successes and failures of the Reformation as a religious movement, addressing how scholars have dealt with and debated this problem in a various ways in the last few decades. The course meets on Thursday afternoons, from 3-5:50pm. It will be of interest to graduate students working on topics in medieval and early modern Europe from a variety of perspectives, as well as the history and anthropology of religion more broadly. It also fulfills a credit requirement for students pursuing certification with Texas Tech's Medieval and Renaissance Studies Center.