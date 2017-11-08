Thank you for your interest in our study!



You and your partner are eligible to participate if:



1. You are CURRENTLY in a romantic relationship.



2. You are at least 18 years old.



3. Your partner is at least 18 years old.



If you and your partner meet these criteria, please share the following information with your partner so they can also participate in our survey.



You may participate in the survey at the following link: https://ttuhumansciences.qualtrics.com/SE/?SID=SV_cFH4IYDReZruSr3



The survey takes about 10 minutes. Please complete the survey privately and separately from your partner. This will allow you to give the most honest answers.



You and your partner should create a very unique couple password that you both enter into the survey. We will use this matching password to pair up your answers later, so it is important that your passwords are (a) entered identically and (b) unique enough that no one else would use that password.



You and your partner must both complete the survey for you to be entered into a drawing for 2 $10 Amazon gift cards (one for you and one for your partner). Odds of winning will be 1 in 25. Winners will be announced at the end of the Fall 2017 semester.



If you begin the survey, but need to stop and return at a different time to finish it, the online survey site will save your responses for two weeks. If you return to finish the survey after this two-week time frame, you may need to start over because your previous responses will have been erased.



To make sure your responses are recorded, please click all the way through the survey until you reach the screen that says, "We thank you for your time spent taking this survey. Your response has been recorded."



We appreciate you and your partner taking the time to participate in our study.





If you have any questions about this study, please feel free to contact us at onlinecouplesstudy2016@gmail.com or by calling our lab at Texas Tech University 806-742-1776. You may also contact the faculty researcher at sylvia.niehuis@ttu.edu.



This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.

