I am looking for individuals (all ages!) to participate in a research study examining human-robot interaction.





This study requires approximately a half hour of your time. Participants will play an online game with other people, robots, or some combination thereof.





Your participant in this study will be strictly voluntary and greatly appreciated. You may refuse or cease your participation at any time during the study.





If you participate, you will be compensated with $10.





If you are interested in participating and would like to schedule an appointment or request more information please contact Miriam Armstrong in the Department of Psychological Sciences at miriam.armstrong@ttu.edu





This study has been approved by the Protection of Human Subjects Committee at Texas Tech University.