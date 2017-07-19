|
Night 1 of our dinner series will feature a steakhouse style menu.
If you're interested in attending, please make a reservation by contacting one of us.
Pj Andress (940) 390-9971
Patrick Resch (512) 785-3644
Riannon Banks (832) 392-6901
Steak House
By Skyviews
Appetizer
Basil and Caper Crostini
A crisp Italian bread, served with tomato, basil, capers, and olive oil topped with melted mozzarella
Soup & Salad
These two courses will be served together
Steak House Wedge Salad
A slice of crisp iceberg lettuce topped with
bleu cheese dressing and accompanied by diced tomato and bacon
French Onion Soup
Sweet onion and savory beef broth served with
crisp crostini and melted gruyere
Entrees
Choose one
Sky views’ Prime Rib
An 8oz cut of prime rib topped with a velvety dill sauce
accompanied by a loaded baked potato and creamy spinach.
horseradish and creamy horse radish available by request
Steak House Salmon
A filet of pan seared salmon topped with a velvety dill sauce
accompanied by a loaded baked potato and creamy spinach
Dessert
New York Style Cheese Cake
A decadent slice of cheese cake with a strawberry sauce and garnished with a cinnamon whipped cream
|Posted:
7/18/2017
Originator:
Riannon Banks
Email:
riannon.banks@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 7/19/2017
Location:
Skyviews of Texas Tech - 6th floor of the Bank of America Building (19th and University)
