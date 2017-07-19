TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Steak House style Dinner Series
Night 1 of our dinner series will feature a steakhouse style menu.

If you're interested in attending, please make a reservation by contacting one of us.
Pj Andress (940) 390-9971
Patrick Resch (512) 785-3644
Riannon Banks (832) 392-6901

Steak House 
By Skyviews

Appetizer
Basil and Caper Crostini
A crisp Italian bread, served with tomato, basil, capers, and olive oil topped with melted mozzarella 

Soup & Salad
These two courses will be served together

Steak House Wedge Salad
A slice of crisp iceberg lettuce topped with
bleu cheese dressing and accompanied by diced tomato and bacon

French Onion Soup
Sweet onion and savory beef broth served with 
crisp crostini and melted gruyere 

Entrees
Choose one

Sky views’ Prime Rib
An 8oz cut of prime rib topped with a velvety dill sauce
accompanied by a loaded baked potato and creamy spinach.
horseradish and creamy horse radish available by request

Steak House Salmon
A filet of pan seared salmon topped with a velvety dill sauce
accompanied by a loaded baked potato and creamy spinach

Dessert
New York Style Cheese Cake
A decadent slice of cheese cake with a strawberry sauce and garnished with a cinnamon whipped cream
Posted:
7/18/2017

Originator:
Riannon Banks

Email:
riannon.banks@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 7/19/2017

Location:
Skyviews of Texas Tech - 6th floor of the Bank of America Building (19th and University)

