Night 1 of our dinner series will feature a steakhouse style menu.



If you're interested in attending, please make a reservation by contacting one of us.

Pj Andress (940) 390-9971

Patrick Resch (512) 785-3644

Riannon Banks (832) 392-6901



Steak House

By Skyviews



Appetizer

Basil and Caper Crostini

A crisp Italian bread, served with tomato, basil, capers, and olive oil topped with melted mozzarella



Soup & Salad

These two courses will be served together



Steak House Wedge Salad

A slice of crisp iceberg lettuce topped with

bleu cheese dressing and accompanied by diced tomato and bacon



French Onion Soup

Sweet onion and savory beef broth served with

crisp crostini and melted gruyere



Entrees

Choose one



Sky views’ Prime Rib

An 8oz cut of prime rib topped with a velvety dill sauce

accompanied by a loaded baked potato and creamy spinach.

horseradish and creamy horse radish available by request



Steak House Salmon

A filet of pan seared salmon topped with a velvety dill sauce

accompanied by a loaded baked potato and creamy spinach



Dessert

New York Style Cheese Cake

A decadent slice of cheese cake with a strawberry sauce and garnished with a cinnamon whipped cream

Posted:

7/18/2017



Originator:

Riannon Banks



Email:

riannon.banks@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 7/19/2017



Location:

Skyviews of Texas Tech - 6th floor of the Bank of America Building (19th and University)



