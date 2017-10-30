Student Organizations and Texas Tech University departments are welcome to sign up for an area/booth to create and host a game/activity for this year’s Tech or Treat on Monday October 30th from 6:00-8:00 pm throughout the Student Union Building Sign up to participate in this treating alternative for the Lubbock community!

Registration is currently open and will close on Monday, October 16th at 5:00 pm. Activities will be approved in the order they are received. Duplicate activities will NOT be allowed.

Tech or Treat registration form can be found at: https://orgsync.com/1026/forms/273896

Tech or Treat will coincide with the Residence Hall Association’s Safe treat also on Monday, October 30th from 6:00-8:00 pm. Please contact Student Activities (806)748-4708 with any questions.