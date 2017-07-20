What is this project studying?

The ENERGY Lab is looking for child and caregiver participants to help us learn how children’s feelings, attitudes, and exercise relate to their physical and psychosocial health.

What would participants have to do?

If parents allow their child to participate in this study we would ask the child to:

Answer questions about their attitudes, behaviors, and feelings related to eating, exercise, and themselves. The questions should take around 30 - 40 minutes to complete and they will be completed via computer in our laboratory at Texas Tech University, or in the participant’s home at a time mutually agreed upon by the caregiver and researchers.

Children’s height and weight will be measured in a private location.

Each child will be asked to wear a portable electronic device, known as an accelerometer, over a 3-day period. This device is a small, watch-like device worn on the wrist and will be used to measure the child’s level of physical activity and sleep. After 3 days, the device must be returned to the ENERGY Lab in order to receive compensation.

We would ask parents to:

· Answer questions about attitudes, behaviors, and feelings related to themselves and their child’s physical and psychological health. Parents will be administered questionnaires via computer during their appointment with their child, which should take 30 minutes to complete. Additionally, after completing their measures, parents will be asked to take home and complete a 3-day diet recall on behalf of their child, which will be returned or picked up on the same day the accelerometer is returned to the researchers.

What is the benefit of participating and how long will it take?

Besides providing the project with valuable information, each family will automatically receive a $10 gift card upon successful return of the accelerometer device to the ENERGY Lab. We are asking as much as 30 - 40 minutes of their and their child’s time to complete the measures, and for the child to wear the accelerometer device during normal activity for 3 days.

What are the risks involved in this study?

There are no risks related to this study beyond the risks associated with everyday life. Participants can skip questions or stop participating altogether if they become uncomfortable at any time.

Can participants quit if they become uncomfortable?

Participation in this study is entirely voluntary. Each parent and/or child can choose to stop participating at any time. If a parent chooses not to participate, their child will still be allowed to participate if they give permission for them to do so. Not participating in or leaving the study early will not affect any participant’s relationship with Texas Tech University, and they will still keep all the benefits of participating.

How are you protecting participant privacy?

For the purposes of recruitment, compensation, and equipment retrieval, names, addresses, telephone numbers, and email addresses of participants will be recorded electronically and stored on secured databases within the ENERGY Lab, with access limited to authorized personnel only.

After the accelerometers are returned and compensation has been provided, such identifying information will be electronically deleted, and participants’ electronic and hardcopy data (stored in a locked cabinet within the ENERGY Lab) will then be identified solely via randomly generated and assigned 4-digit ID numbers; only trained researchers associated with this project will have access to the data.

If there are questions regarding this study, who can I ask?

This research study is being conducted by Dr. Jason Van Allen from the Department of Psychological Sciences at Texas Tech University. If you have questions, you may contact Dr. Van Allen via email at jason.vanallen@ttu.edu or at 806-834-7703. Questions can also be directed to the Human

Research Protection Program (HRPP), Office of the Vice President for Research, Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas 79409, 806-742-2064.