WE 5300 is Advanced Technical Wind Energy I (CRN:23325) Calling all Engineering graduate students! Interested in Renewable Energy? Do you want to earn a DNV-GL certification? Sign up for WE 5300 Advanced Technical Wind Energy for Fall 2017 and learn about aerodynamic, mechanical, and electrical aspects of wind turbines, turbine design, modeling, and economics. Learn about the current and future technology of Wind Power systems in the booming energy industry! Posted:

7/17/2017



Originator:

Colton Scott



Email:

colton.scott@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Academic