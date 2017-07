WE 5310 is Advanced Managerial Wind Energy I (CRN: 23553) Are you a Graduate student interested in Renewable Energy? Sign up for WE 5310 Advanced Managerial Wind Energy I for Fall 2017 and earn a DNV-GL certification! Learn about wind energy conservation, economics, and regulatory issues with environmental and utility industries. This is a non-technical course for someone looking to get into wind Project Management/Development renewables. Posted:

Academic