The TTU IT Division invites you to attend Fall 2017 ShortCourses. IT professionals teach these courses at no charge to TTU students, faculty, and staff members.

All ShortCourses are held in the ATLC (Advanced Technology Learning Center) Computer Labs, located in the west basement of the University Library building.

ShortCourses include JMP, MATLAB, R Commander, SAS, SPSS, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Web Analytics, Microsoft Access, OneNote, Excel Formulas, Excel Data Analysis, Excel PivotTable, 3D-Printing, and more….

For additional information and registration, please visit www.itts.ttu.edu/training/shortcourses. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact us at ITeducation@ttu.edu

We look forward to seeing you!

For topics not included in ShortCourses, to sharpen your business skills, and for many other certifications, please visit http://cbt.ttu.edu/