Join us in the Grad School (Admin 313) at noon on FRIDAY, 21 July for a brown bag lunch with Graduate School Staff members to learn more about how to apply for graduate school and what resources are available to you as a Texas Tech staff member.
It is possible to earn a graduate degree while working full-time at Texas Tech!
7/19/2017
Originator:
Shannon Samson
Email:
shannon.samson@ttu.edu
Department:
Graduate School
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 7/21/2017
Location:
Administration Building 313
Categories