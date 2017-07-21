TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Are You a Staff Member Considering Graduate School?
Join us in the Grad School (Admin 313) at noon on FRIDAY, 21 July for a brown bag lunch with Graduate School Staff members to learn more about how to apply for graduate school and what resources are available to you as a Texas Tech staff member.

It is possible to earn a graduate degree while working full-time at Texas Tech!
7/19/2017

Shannon Samson

shannon.samson@ttu.edu

Graduate School

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 7/21/2017

Administration Building 313

