TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Ribbon Cutting for New Honors Residence Hall - 8.9.17
Please join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the New Honors Residence Hall! 
This special event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. 
The new residence complex is located at 9th and Flint Ave. on the TTU Campus. Parking will be available in the Z6 lot, just west of the new building. 

Following the ceremony, tours of the new residential complex will be provided. 

For more information, please contact the Office of the President at 806.742.2121 or presidents.events@ttu.edu 
Posted:
8/3/2017

Originator:
President's Office

Email:
presidents.events@ttu.edu

Department:
President's Office

Event Information
Time: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Date: 8/9/2017

Location:
New Honors Residence Hall - Located at Flint/9th Ave.

Categories