Please join us for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the New Honors Residence Hall!

This special event will take place Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

The new residence complex is located at 9th and Flint Ave. on the TTU Campus. Parking will be available in the Z6 lot, just west of the new building.



Following the ceremony, tours of the new residential complex will be provided.



For more information, please contact the Office of the President at 806.742.2121 or presidents.events@ttu.edu

Posted:

8/8/2017



Originator:

President's Office



Email:

presidents.events@ttu.edu



Department:

President's Office



Event Information

Time: 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 8/9/2017



Location:

New Honors Residence Hall - Located at Flint/9th Ave.



