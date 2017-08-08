W.W.W. WORKING WITH WORDPRESS - presented by the TTU Small Business Development Center and Caprock Custom Applications.
SESSION 1 - Building an E-Commerce Store
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 | 4pm-6pm
Learn how to :
*Create an E-Commerce store using WooCommerce
*Populate the store with products or services
SESSION 2 - Customizing Your E-Commerce Store
Thursday, August 10, 2017 | 4pm-6pm
Learn how to:
*Customize products and filters
*Utilize the PayPal Sandbox to test payment processes
LOCATION: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock, TX
COST: $20 for 2 classes
Be one of the first 3 to register and pay only $5.
Seating is limited. Call Elaine @ 745-1637 to register.
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. To request accommodations, please contact Elaine @ 745-1637.