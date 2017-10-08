W.W.W. WORKING WITH WORDPRESS - presented by the TTU Small Business Development Center and Caprock Custom Applications.

SESSION 1 - Building an E-Commerce Store Tuesday, August 8, 2017 | 4pm-6pm Learn how to : *Create an E-Commerce store using WooCommerce *Populate the store with products or services

SESSION 2 - Customizing Your E-Commerce Store Thursday, August 10, 2017 | 4pm-6pm Learn how to: *Customize products and filters *Utilize the PayPal Sandbox to test payment processes

LOCATION: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock, TX

COST: $20 for 2 classes Be one of the first 3 to register and pay only $5.

Seating is limited. Call Elaine @ 745-1637 to register.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. To request accommodations, please contact Elaine @ 745-1637.





Posted:

8/7/2017



Originator:

ELAINE Melot



Email:

elaine.melot@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 8/10/2017



Location:

TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock, TX



Small Business Development Center

