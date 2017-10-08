TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
W.W.W. WORKING WITH WORDPRESS part 2 of 2 workshop series
W.W.W. WORKING WITH WORDPRESS - presented by the TTU Small Business Development Center and Caprock Custom Applications. 

SESSION 1 - Building an E-Commerce Store
Tuesday, August 8, 2017 | 4pm-6pm
Learn how to :
  *Create an E-Commerce store using WooCommerce
  *Populate the store with products or services

SESSION 2 - Customizing Your E-Commerce Store
Thursday, August 10, 2017 | 4pm-6pm
 Learn how to:
  *Customize products and filters
  *Utilize the PayPal Sandbox to test payment processes

LOCATION: TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock, TX

COST: $20 for 2 classes
Be one of the first 3 to register and pay only $5.

Seating is limited. Call Elaine @ 745-1637 to register.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. To request accommodations, please contact Elaine @ 745-1637.
Posted:
8/7/2017

Originator:
ELAINE Melot

Email:
elaine.melot@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region

Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 8/10/2017

Location:
TTU SBDC, 2579 S. Loop 289, suite 114, Lubbock, TX

Categories