Accepting Applications for the Institute for Inclusive Excellence

The Teaching, Learning, and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) organized in partnership with the Division of Institutional Diversity, Equity, & Community Engagement is pleased to announce that applications are being accepted for the 2017-2018 Institute for Inclusive Excellence.

The Institute for Inclusive Excellence was created in 2009 and provides tenure-track faculty with an opportunity to develop and promote a greater understanding of the value of academic diversity. Participants will finish the Institute with a richer understanding of inclusivity and diverse teaching pedagogies.

The application is due on August 4th for more information visit at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/tlpdc/Programs/Institute_of_Inclusive_Excellence/Institute_of_Inclusive_Excellence.php. or contact Erika Brooks-Hurst (806-834-6871; erika.d.brooks@ttu.edu).
Posted:
7/27/2017

Originator:
Erika Brooks-Hurst

Email:
erika.d.brooks@ttu.edu

Department:
Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr


