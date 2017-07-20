TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Scheduled Maintenance for Security and System Updates

On Thursday, July 20, 2017, Telecommunications will be performing the following activities:

Scheduled maintenance for security and system updates

Network Systems personnel will apply required security and system updates to ensure operational integrity.

Impact:

The following services may experience momentary interruptions during this time:

  • eRaider Web Sign-In
  • Domain Name System (DNS) 
  • Dynamic Host Configuration (DHCP) 
  • Remote Access Service (Wireless, PCI, Remote Desktop Gateway, and VPN) 
  • TechMail 
  • TTU.EDU & TTU.NET Windows domain services 
  • Phone & Instant Messaging Services 
  • University Call Center 
  • Campus Software Download 
  • eRaider Account Management System (eRAMS) 
  • Network Registration

Schedule of Maintenance:

The operational window is scheduled at: 

  • Start Time: Thursday, July 20, 2017 7:00 PM Central 
  • Stop Time: Friday, July 21, 2017 3:00 AM Central

If you encounter problems accessing the above systems during this time, please wait a few minutes and try accessing them again. If the problem persists, or if you encounter problems once the maintenance period is complete, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

Posted:
7/20/2017

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


Categories