On Thursday, July 20, 2017, Telecommunications will be performing the following activities: Scheduled maintenance for security and system updates Network Systems personnel will apply required security and system updates to ensure operational integrity. Impact: The following services may experience momentary interruptions during this time: eRaider Web Sign-In

Domain Name System (DNS)

Dynamic Host Configuration (DHCP)

Remote Access Service (Wireless, PCI, Remote Desktop Gateway, and VPN)

TechMail

TTU.EDU & TTU.NET Windows domain services

Phone & Instant Messaging Services

University Call Center

Campus Software Download

eRaider Account Management System (eRAMS)

Network Registration Schedule of Maintenance: The operational window is scheduled at: Start Time: Thursday, July 20, 2017 7:00 PM Central

Stop Time: Friday, July 21, 2017 3:00 AM Central If you encounter problems accessing the above systems during this time, please wait a few minutes and try accessing them again. If the problem persists, or if you encounter problems once the maintenance period is complete, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu. Posted:

