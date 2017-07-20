On Thursday, July 20, 2017, Telecommunications will be performing the following activities:
Scheduled maintenance for security and system updates
Network Systems personnel will apply required security and system updates to ensure operational integrity.
Impact:
The following services may experience momentary interruptions during this time:
- eRaider Web Sign-In
- Domain Name System (DNS)
- Dynamic Host Configuration (DHCP)
- Remote Access Service (Wireless, PCI, Remote Desktop Gateway, and VPN)
- TechMail
- TTU.EDU & TTU.NET Windows domain services
- Phone & Instant Messaging Services
- University Call Center
- Campus Software Download
- eRaider Account Management System (eRAMS)
- Network Registration
Schedule of Maintenance:
The operational window is scheduled at:
- Start Time: Thursday, July 20, 2017 7:00 PM Central
- Stop Time: Friday, July 21, 2017 3:00 AM Central
If you encounter problems accessing the above systems during this time, please wait a few minutes and try accessing them again. If the problem persists, or if you encounter problems once the maintenance period is complete, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.