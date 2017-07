TOSM Datacenter Downtime for Sunday July 23rd between 6:00PM and 11:59PM

This downtime is to apply security updates. Services potentially affected include the following: TechSHARE

RaiderDRIVE

SQL Server

Depts/Orgs Websites

Personal Websites/MyWeb

TTU Website

TOSM Webapps

Web_OPAC

Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)

Xtender

TimeClock Plus

Banapps

Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)

Recruiter

Advise

RoboRegistrar

FormFusion

IntelleCheck

Online Travel System

fsaATLAS

ECRT

Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)

Axiom

Advance Web

AppWorx (Remote agents only)

Cognos (SQL Server reporting only)

MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)

TouchNet/Banner Integration The services listed above may experience intermittent interruptions during this time. We regret any inconvenience. Posted:

7/20/2017



Originator:

Caswell Taylor



Email:

caswell.taylor@ttu.edu



Department:

TTUS Tech Operating Systems Mgmt



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Event Date: 7/23/2017



Location:

TOSM Datacenter



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

IT Announcements