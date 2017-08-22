The Lubbock Chorale (TLC) is the oldest choral arts organization of the South Plains as well as a choral ensemble of Texas Tech University, and therefore is comprised of community members (a majority) and TTU students, staff and faculty. TLC meets once a week on Tuesday nights, ?7:30-9:30 p.m. in the choir hall (room M010) of the TTU School of Music. For more information on The Lubbock Chorale, please visit www.lubbockchorale.org. The primary musical mission of the Chorale is to prepare and perform art-music masterworks of the Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary periods.



Auditions for this season will be held at the TTU School of Music on August 22, working backward from 7pm. Auditions for the Chorale consist of you bringing in a brief solo (pianist provided) that best shows the natural qualities of your voice; vocalization (guided); and possibly a brief sight-reading/rhythm example or some pitch memory examples (singing back three to four pitches played on the piano). The solo can be as simple as “Happy Birthday,” “My Country ‘Tis of Thee,” or a hymn. Members may choose to not participate in any particular concert cycle (see below) but there are rehearsal attendance requirements for each performance.



Following is an overview of the 2017-18 season’s concerts:



· Fall Soirée: Music of the Night: September 21, 5:30-7:00pm, TTU Chancellor’s House.



· Beethoven Ninth (“Choral”) Symphony with Lubbock Symphony Orchestra: concerts on October 13-14 at 7:30pm at Lubbock Memorial Civic Center; dress rehearsals on October 9, 10, and 12, 7:00-9:30pm



· Messiah Singalong: concert on December 8 at 7:30pm; dress rehearsal 7-10pm on December 7, all in Hemmle Recital Hall; may include a freestanding Gloria setting (Vivaldi, Rutter, or Locklair) as the first part of the concert.



· Annual Gala: February 24 at TTU McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center Ballroom; doors open at 6:30pm, dinner served at 7pm; dress rehearsal on February 24 at 5pm; brainstorming on themes, but toward the top of my list so far: “Camelot;” something involving choral music and ballet/contemporary dance; and a “Viva la Voce” type theme involving one or more TTU faculty artists (vocal and instrumental)...



· The Glory of Venice: May 12 at 7:30pm in Hemmle Recital Hall; dress rehearsal 7-10pm on May 11; with instruments; featuring works of Gabrieli, Monteverdi, and Schütz.



