Are you a faculty member of color and interested in sharing your ideas about diversity and equity at TTU?

If so, please join us for a one hour focus group. With a group of other faculty, you'll be asked to share your ideas about how to enhance TTU's diversity and equity efforts.

WHEN: Thursday, August 3, 2017 TIME: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. WHERE: Admin. Bldg., Rm. 244

Please email diversity@ttu.edu with your interest in participating and we'll add your name to the group.