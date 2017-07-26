|
All are welcome to join and attend activities and events for TTU/TTUHSC Latino/Hispanic Faculty and Staff Association. This year’s theme is “Good Health”. Come to one or come to all of our topic meetings to learn more about how to keep a good body.
Good Nutrition
Sept 12th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting Guest: Brenda Duby from United Supermarkets TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156 (1st Floor of Classroom Building)
Cancer Awareness
Oct 10th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting at the Health Sciences Center
Obesity Awareness
Nov 14th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156
Heart Awareness
Dec 12th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting at the Health Sciences Center
Lupus Awareness
Jan 09th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156
Dementia Awareness
Feb 13th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting Guest speaker Kadee Harcrow w/ Kindred Hospice Kimberley.harcrow@gentiva.com, 748-1041 at the Health Sciences Center
Glycomoa Awareness
March 13th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156
Mental Health Awareness
April 10th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting at the Health Sciences Center
LHFSA Website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/LHFSA/
Membership Application: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/lhfsa/about/MemberInfo.php
TTU Academic Campus Parking require proper parking permits, if you are a guest you must pay parking fee at parking meter. No TTU employees can park in other parking lots, please walk to meeting location.
Questions: LHFSA President Janie Rodriguez, Janie.rodriguez@ttuhsc.edu
|Posted:
7/26/2017
Originator:
Beatrice Perez
Email:
beatrice.g.perez@ttu.edu
Department:
Center for BioTechnology Genomics
