All are welcome to join and attend activities and events for TTU/TTUHSC Latino/Hispanic Faculty and Staff Association. This year’s theme is “Good Health”. Come to one or come to all of our topic meetings to learn more about how to keep a good body.



Good Nutrition

Sept 12th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting Guest: Brenda Duby from United Supermarkets TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156 (1st Floor of Classroom Building)



Cancer Awareness

Oct 10th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting at the Health Sciences Center



Obesity Awareness

Nov 14th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156



Heart Awareness

Dec 12th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting at the Health Sciences Center



Lupus Awareness

Jan 09th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156



Dementia Awareness

Feb 13th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting Guest speaker Kadee Harcrow w/ Kindred Hospice Kimberley.harcrow@gentiva.com, 748-1041 at the Health Sciences Center



Glycomoa Awareness

March 13th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156



Mental Health Awareness

April 10th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting at the Health Sciences Center



LHFSA Website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/LHFSA/

Membership Application: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/lhfsa/about/MemberInfo.php



TTU Academic Campus Parking require proper parking permits, if you are a guest you must pay parking fee at parking meter. No TTU employees can park in other parking lots, please walk to meeting location.



Questions: LHFSA President Janie Rodriguez, Janie.rodriguez@ttuhsc.edu

