LHFSA Open Invitation
All are welcome to join and attend activities and events for TTU/TTUHSC Latino/Hispanic Faculty and Staff Association. This year’s theme is “Good Health”. Come to one or come to all of our topic meetings to learn more about how to keep a good body.

Good Nutrition
Sept 12th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting Guest: Brenda Duby from United Supermarkets TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156 (1st Floor of Classroom Building)

Cancer Awareness
Oct 10th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting at the Health Sciences Center

Obesity Awareness
Nov 14th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156

Heart Awareness
Dec 12th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting at the Health Sciences Center

Lupus Awareness
Jan 09th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156

Dementia Awareness
Feb 13th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting Guest speaker Kadee Harcrow w/ Kindred Hospice Kimberley.harcrow@gentiva.com, 748-1041 at the Health Sciences Center

Glycomoa Awareness
March 13th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting TTU Academic Campus CoMC 156

Mental Health Awareness
April 10th 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm, LHFSA General Meeting at the Health Sciences Center

LHFSA Website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/LHFSA/
Membership Application: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/lhfsa/about/MemberInfo.php

TTU Academic Campus Parking require proper parking permits, if you are a guest you must pay parking fee at parking meter. No TTU employees can park in other parking lots, please walk to meeting location.

Questions: LHFSA President Janie Rodriguez, Janie.rodriguez@ttuhsc.edu
Posted:
8/29/2017

Originator:
Beatrice Perez

Email:
beatrice.g.perez@ttu.edu

Department:
Center for BioTechnology Genomics


