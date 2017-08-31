Dr. Mitchell’s presentation will explore medical challenges in the 21st century. In particular, Dr. Mitchell will provide an overview of the fundamental shift in life expectancy and the determinants of how we age successfully. With individuals living longer, it is now more important than ever that we put greater focus on maintaining a higher quality of life throughout the aging process rather than focusing on expensive end-of-life interventions.



· Thursday, August 31, 2017



· 5:30-7:00pm



· Fee: $15



· Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center at 3601 4th St.



· Instructor: Dr. Tedd Mitchell, M.D.

8/17/2017



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



