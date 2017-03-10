After Paul Whitfield Horn became the first president of Texas Tech University in 1923, he played a major role in selecting the ornamentation for the new buildings. In particular, the Administration Building, which was the first one to be erected. This ornamentation reflects Horn's vision of what the university would become. This OLLI offering will explore the ornamentation of the TTU Administration Building, as well as the more contemporaneous buildings, and illustrate how they reflect Horn’s desire for the university’s architecture to contribute to the students’ learning experience.



· Tuesday, October 3, 2017



· 5:30-7:00pm



· Fee: $15



· Location: TTU Administration Building



· Instructor: Dr. Gary Elbow, Ph.D.

Posted:

9/19/2017



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/3/2017



Location:

TTU Administration Building



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

