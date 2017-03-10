After Paul Whitfield Horn became the first president of Texas Tech University in 1923, he played a major role in selecting the ornamentation for the new buildings. In particular, the Administration Building, which was the first one to be erected. This ornamentation reflects Horn's vision of what the university would become. This OLLI offering will explore the ornamentation of the TTU Administration Building, as well as the more contemporaneous buildings, and illustrate how they reflect Horn’s desire for the university’s architecture to contribute to the students’ learning experience.
· Tuesday, October 3, 2017
· 5:30-7:00pm
· Fee: $15
· Location: TTU Administration Building
· Instructor: Dr. Gary Elbow, Ph.D.