This 2-day class will provide an overview of the current cybersecurity landscape and help to develop your skills in protecting yourself, your family, and your assets from cyber criminals. Topics covered include basic cybersecurity practices, phishing schemes, online shopping and banking, social networking, mobile device security, Wi-Fi, and cybersecurity tips while traveling.
· Monday & Wednesday, September 18 & 20, 2017
· 2:00-3:30pm
· Fee: $30
· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.
· Instructor: Sam Segran