TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
“The ‘Barbarians’ Are Inside The Gates; Are You Prepared?” Sept. 18 & 20 at 2pm

This 2-day class will provide an overview of the current cybersecurity landscape and help to develop your skills in protecting yourself, your family, and your assets from cyber criminals. Topics covered include basic cybersecurity practices, phishing schemes, online shopping and banking, social networking, mobile device security, Wi-Fi, and cybersecurity tips while traveling.

· Monday & Wednesday, September 18 & 20, 2017

· 2:00-3:30pm

· Fee: $30

· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.

· Instructor: Sam Segran

Posted:
9/4/2017

Originator:
Matthew Coffern

Email:
matthew.coffern@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Date: 11/18/2017

Location:
Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.

Categories