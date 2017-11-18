This 2-day class will provide an overview of the current cybersecurity landscape and help to develop your skills in protecting yourself, your family, and your assets from cyber criminals. Topics covered include basic cybersecurity practices, phishing schemes, online shopping and banking, social networking, mobile device security, Wi-Fi, and cybersecurity tips while traveling.



· Monday & Wednesday, September 18 & 20, 2017



· 2:00-3:30pm



· Fee: $30



· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



· Instructor: Sam Segran

Posted:

9/4/2017



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 11/18/2017



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

