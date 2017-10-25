Join OLLI on an exploration of the future of the University and discussion of why Texas Tech University decided to open a degree granting international campus and why it chose San Jose, Costa Rica, for its first such endeavor. The new campus in San José, Costa Rica, will offer students in Central America an opportunity to earn credits necessary for undergraduate or graduate degrees. With instruction in English, programs will be offered by the Rawls College of Business, the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, the College of Arts & Sciences and the Department of Hospitality and Retail Management within the College of Human Sciences.



Wednesday, October 25, 2017



2:00-3:30pm



Fee: $15



Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



Instructor: Sukant Misra, Ph.D.







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.





10/11/2017



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 10/25/2017



Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



