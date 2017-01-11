Join OLLI as we follow the path of the cotton from the field through to your favorite pair of jeans. Throughout the day we’ll interact with growers, ginners, merchants and other industry experts. Weather permitting, you’ll experience cotton harvest, visit a cotton gin, and learn how Texas High Plains cotton has evolved over the years into the premier cotton the world has come to expect.



· Wednesday, November 1, 2017



· 1:00-5:00pm



· Fee: $25



· Location: McKenzie Merket Alumni Center at 19th and University



· Instructor: Steve Verett







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:

10/18/2017



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



