With the rise of Internet download speeds, streaming services (e.g., Netflix and Hulu), and unobtrusive and easy to use hardware (e.g., Apple TV and Roku), the possibility of bypassing cable/satellite providers in order to obtain media content is quickly becoming a reality. This exploration offers a survey of the alternatives to cable/satellite as well as their benefits and drawbacks. We’ll also examine instances when cable/satellite are still better options and whether “Cutting the Cord” is right for you.



· Monday, August 28, 2017



· 5:30-7:00pm



· Fee: $15



· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



· Instructor: Dr. Marilda Oviedo, Ph.D.







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

8/17/2017



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



