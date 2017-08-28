With the rise of Internet download speeds, streaming services (e.g., Netflix and Hulu), and unobtrusive and easy to use hardware (e.g., Apple TV and Roku), the possibility of bypassing cable/satellite providers in order to obtain media content is quickly becoming a reality. This exploration offers a survey of the alternatives to cable/satellite as well as their benefits and drawbacks. We’ll also examine instances when cable/satellite are still better options and whether “Cutting the Cord” is right for you.
· Monday, August 28, 2017
· 5:30-7:00pm
· Fee: $15
· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.
· Instructor: Dr. Marilda Oviedo, Ph.D.
