OLLI Presents “Cutting the Cord” August 28 at 5:30pm

With the rise of Internet download speeds, streaming services (e.g., Netflix and Hulu), and unobtrusive and easy to use hardware (e.g., Apple TV and Roku), the possibility of bypassing cable/satellite providers in order to obtain media content is quickly becoming a reality. This exploration offers a survey of the alternatives to cable/satellite as well as their benefits and drawbacks. We’ll also examine instances when cable/satellite are still better options and whether “Cutting the Cord” is right for you.

· Monday, August 28, 2017

· 5:30-7:00pm

· Fee: $15

· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.

· Instructor: Dr. Marilda Oviedo, Ph.D.



If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

8/17/2017

Matthew Coffern

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
8/28/2017

Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.

