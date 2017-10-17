Join OLLI as we travel to visit the go-to holiday decorating team at Miss Cayce’s Christmas Store. Their superbly talented Team Cayce will demonstrate how to decorate for Halloween, Fall, and, of course, Christmas! Every season they create a fabulous Christmas wonderland guaranteed to inspire, impress, and educate.
· Tuesday, October 17, 2017
· 9:00am-4:00pm
· Fee: $50 (includes transportation, lunch, demonstrations, and refreshments)
· Location: Midland
· Instructor: Kathy Harrison and Becky McCraney
