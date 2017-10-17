TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
OLLI Presents “Let’s Get the Holidays Decorated!” October 17 at 9:00am

Join OLLI as we travel to visit the go-to holiday decorating team at Miss Cayce’s Christmas Store. Their superbly talented Team Cayce will demonstrate how to decorate for Halloween, Fall, and, of course, Christmas! Every season they create a fabulous Christmas wonderland guaranteed to inspire, impress, and educate.

· Tuesday, October 17, 2017

· 9:00am-4:00pm

· Fee: $50 (includes transportation, lunch, demonstrations, and refreshments)

· Location: Midland

· Instructor: Kathy Harrison and Becky McCraney



If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:
10/3/2017

Originator:
Matthew Coffern

Email:
matthew.coffern@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information

All Day Event
Event Date: 10/17/2017

Location:
McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at 19th and University and be bused over to the location

Categories