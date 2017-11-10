After a 25 year career with General Electric sales management, Delbert McDougal left to start his own housing company with only a $10,000 loan. Delbert began his apartment community career by renting and maintaining a small apartment complex near Downtown Lubbock. More than 25 years later, Delbert has built a multi-million dollar apartment, property development, construction, realty, and property Management Corporation. The company’s interests spread across Texas, and his Overton Park project in Lubbock has been called the largest privately financed urban renewal project in America. Delbert continues to be involved in the day-top-day operations of his company, alongside his wife, Carolyn, who is responsible for evaluating the company’s multifamily properties and leasing operations.



· Wednesday, October 11, 2017



· 11:30-1:00pm



· Fee: $20



· Location: Lubbock Women’s Club at 2020 Broadway Ave.



· Instructor: Delbert McDougal







