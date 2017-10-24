Every odd-numbered year the Texas Legislative branch of government meets and passes new laws. It is the job of the Executive branch to enforce these laws, and the judicial branch to interpret and ensure that such laws comply with the Constitution and are enforced fairly. This presentation explains developments in the law and how they are working out in practice. We look at specific cases and track them through the court system. It is highly visually oriented and usually both enlightening and humorous.



· Tuesday, October 24, 2017



· 2:00-3:30pm



· Fee: $15



· Location: Carillon Lifecare Community at 1717 Norfolk Ave



· Instructor: Honorable Mark Hocker, J.D.







