Three of the Fab Five, Diane Earl, Stephanie McKee and Phyllis Underwood will demonstrate holiday dishes for your dining pleasure. They delight in telling the story of their long term 30 year friendship, the steps that took place to work a cookbook business, and how they encourage others to “make time for things that are important”. Hopefully, the cookbook will stimulate your desire to get together with good friends and have some fun! Cooking and/or eating together is one of the best activities to share with friends. There is Always Enough Thyme for Great Friends, Fabulous Food, and Spirited Fun!



· Thursday, October 19, 2017



· 5:30-7:00pm



· Fee: $30



· Location: YWCA Sun and Fun at 6204 Elgin Ave.



· Instructor: Diane Earl, Stephanie McKee, and Phyllis Underwood







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

10/5/2017



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/19/2017



YWCA Sun and Fun at 6204 Elgin Ave.



