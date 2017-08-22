Join OLLI as we discuss today’s Texas Tech sports teams with the 13th Director of Athletics; Kirby Hocutt. Since his start in 2011, Texas Tech has had an unprecedented success rate with all of its major sports teams. With his hire of Kliff Kingsbury, Chris Beard, Candi Whitaker, and Tim Tadlock, Kirby Hocutt has ushered in a new set of standards for his Texas Tech Athletics. This presentation will allow Kirby to share his vision for the future with OLLI Members and answer any questions you may have about this upcoming season.



· Tuesday, August 22, 2017



· 5:00-7:30pm



· Fee: $20 for OLLI’s; $35 for non-members



· Location: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at 17th and University Ave.



· Instructor: Kirby Hocutt







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:

8/8/2017



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Event Date: 8/22/2017



Location:

McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at 17th and University



