Floyd Price has always been a public servant. He served in the U.S. Army, retired from the Lubbock Police Department after 33 years, and has also been employed with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department. From 2004 through 2016, he served on the Lubbock City Council as the District 2 Representative. Floyd has served on many boards, including the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and the South Plains Association of Governments Criminal Justice Advisory Committee; he has received numerous awards in his lifetime, including the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Readers’ Choice Award for Best Law Officer for three consecutive years. After Graduating from Dunbar High School in 1959, he went on to receive a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Sociology from Wayland Baptist University in 1976. Flowy and his high school sweetheart, Violet, have been married for over 50 years.



· Monday, November 13, 2017



· 11:30am-1:00pm



· Fee: $20



· Location: Lubbock Women’s Club



· Instructor: Floyd Price







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

10/30/2017



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 11/13/2017



Lubbock Women's Club at 2020 Broadway Ave.



