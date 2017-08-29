Continue in your journey in fly fishing. This will be a hands-on class divided into 3 sections. Rod, reel, and line management, (learning how to setup and manage your rod), learning about entomology, (what flies to use and how to hook your fish), and there will be a time of casting instruction with a fly rod. If you have a rod and reel, please bring them with you. If you do not have one, you may use ours. Class limit: 15



· Tuesday, August 29, 2017



· 6:00-8:00pm



· Fee: $15



· Location: YWCA Sun and Fun at 6204 Elgin Ave.



· Instructor: Cabela’s and Lubbock Fly Fishers Club.







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

8/15/2017



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 8/29/2017



YWCA Sun and Fun at 6204 Elgin Ave.



