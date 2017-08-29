Continue in your journey in fly fishing. This will be a hands-on class divided into 3 sections. Rod, reel, and line management, (learning how to setup and manage your rod), learning about entomology, (what flies to use and how to hook your fish), and there will be a time of casting instruction with a fly rod. If you have a rod and reel, please bring them with you. If you do not have one, you may use ours. Class limit: 15
· Tuesday, August 29, 2017
· 6:00-8:00pm
· Fee: $15
· Location: YWCA Sun and Fun at 6204 Elgin Ave.
· Instructor: Cabela’s and Lubbock Fly Fishers Club.
If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.