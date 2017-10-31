Join OLLI as we travel back in time to when the west was truly wild and legendary cattlemen such as Charles Goodnight were the first settling the Texas plains. AS the Charles Goodnight Historical Center, members will tour the 1887 Victorian-style Goodnight home which has been newly restored on its original site. It features a 268-foot second-floor sleeping porch with spectacular views of the countryside and the nearby bison herd; descendants of the herd raised by Charles and Mary Ann Goodnight. The J. Evetts Haley Visitor and Education Center Also offers exhibits about the Goodnights, bison, and transportation and settlement of the area. A Quanah Parker Trail arrow marker commemorates the friendship between Charles Goodnight and Quanah Parker. After we tour the Goodnight Historical Center, we will travel the short distance to Claude, TX and spend time at the Armstrong County Museum.



· Tuesday, October 31, 2017



· 9:00am-4:00pm



· Fee: $55



· Location: McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center



· Instructor: Goodnight Ranch Tour Guide







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Event Date: 10/31/2017



McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center at 19th and University and be bused over to the location



