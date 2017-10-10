Your tour of this innovative Career & Technical Education center will begin with a history of the facility, a description of the programs offered, and information about Advisory Committees that provide feedback from local businesses and industries to ensure that the ATC continues to meet the needs of the growing workforce in Lubbock and the surrounding areas. Then we will tour the entire building so that you can learn more about the various courses offered. Among the variety of programs housed at the ATC are classes taught in the following endorsement areas: Architecture & Construction, Arts, A/V & Communications, Health Science, Human Services, Information Technology, Manufacturing, STEM (Engineering), and Transportation, Distribution & Logistics.



· Tuesday, October 10, 2017



· 5:30-7:00pm



· Fee: $15



· Location: Byron Martin ATC at 3201 Avenue Q



· Instructor: Charlotte Sessom, M. Ed.







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:

9/26/2017



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 10/10/2017



Location:

Byron Martin ATC at 3201 Avenue Q.



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

