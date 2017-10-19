You’ve spent many years saving money into various accounts earmarked for retirement; now, you’re ready to start taking that money out to live your retirement life! Navigating retirement plan distribution rules can be daunting; however, knowledge is power and an understanding of these rules can help you maximize your retirement income. This presentation will provide attendees with an understanding about the key retirement plan distribution rules and strategies related to defined contribution retirement accounts, required minimum distributions, company stock distributions, early withdrawal penalties, Roth IRA withdrawals and conversions, and charitable IRA distributions.



· Thursday, October 19, 2017



· 10:00-11:30am



· Fee: $15



· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



· Instructor: Sarah Asebedo, Ph.D., CFP







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:

10/5/2017



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Date: 10/19/2017



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

