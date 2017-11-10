By many accounts, Leonard Bernstein is the single most influential American in the history of classical music. As a composer he wrote for virtually every genre, including his beloved West Side Story (1957). As conductor of the New York Philharmonic, he premiered works by the century’s best composers. An integral part of world events, Bernstein conducted concerts at JFK’s inauguration (1961), the reunification of Jerusalem (1967), and the fall of the Berlin Wall (1989). Join instructor David Forrest as we explore both Bernstein’s career and his lasting impact on the study and performance of music.



· Wednesday, October 11, 2017



· 2:00-3:30pm



· Fee: $15



· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



· Instructor: Dr. David Forrest, Ph.D.







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

Posted:

9/27/2017



Originator:

Matthew Coffern



Email:

matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 10/11/2017



Location:

Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

Faculty/Staff Organization

