Enhance your theater experience by joining OLLI as we enjoy one of Shakespeare’s most popular offerings, Much Ado About Nothing. Our members will receive a special treat not available to most theater goers with a pre play discussion with the show’s director. We will focus on aspects of the performance such as the play’s storyline, characters, themes, theatrical techniques and featured actors. This play has all the intrigue, romance, twists, turns, and dialogue which are characteristically unique to William Shakespeare. This truly is a one of a kind experience.



· Friday, Saturday or Sunday, October 20-22, 2017



· 7:00-10:00pm



· Fee: $20



· Location: Maedgen Theater at 2812 18th St.



· Instructor: Bill Gelber, Ph.D.







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.





10/6/2017



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Event Date: 10/20/2017



Location:

Charles E. Maedgen Jr. Theater at 2812 18th St.



