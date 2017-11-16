Discover Alfred Hitchcock’s comedy of a zany couple who find out their marriage is not legally valid. Of course, chaos ensures as each partner tries to figure what they really want (including each other). This film features a fine performance by Hitchcock’s personal friend and queen of comedy, Carole Lombard. Also featured are Robert Montgomery and Betty Compton. Come join fellow OLLI members for an evening of fun and dining with the Smiths.



· Thursday, November 16, 2017



· 5:30-7:00pm



· Fee: $27



· Location: Lubbock Women’s Club at 2020 Broadway Ave.



· Instructor: Rob Weiner, M.A., M.S.







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

