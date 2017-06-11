Muscle strength of the lower extremity is critical for fundamental activities of daily living including rising from a chair, walking, maintaining postural stability, and jumping. However, with advanced age, muscle strength deficits have been suggested to reduce one’s ability to perform these daily tasks. This course will look at the effects of age on muscle strength and explore intervention strategies aimed at improving mobility and function in the elderly.



· Wednesday, September 6, 2017



· 2:00-3:30pm



· Fee: $15



· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



· Instructor: Dr. and Mrs. Ty Palmer







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

8/23/2017



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 11/6/2017



Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



