Every generation has no doubt been frustrated by their elders; in return the seniors have been puzzled by and skeptical about their juniors. Today, both in the workplace and among families, the current generation gap is between Boomers (in their 50s to 70s) and Millennials (college age through 20s). In this class we will take a practical, but also lighthearted, look at some of the cognitive and behavioral differences that play out and affect our professional and personal lives. The emphasis will be on best practices for getting along, getting by, and getting the job done.



· Tuesday, September 12, 2017



· 5:30-7:00pm



· Fee: $15



· Location: Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



· Instructor: Dr. David Perlmutter, Ph.D.







If you would like to obtain a catalog or would like to view all of the non-credit offerings designed for adults age 50+ from OLLI this fall semester, call 806-742-6554 or visit www.olli.ttu.edu.

8/29/2017



Matthew Coffern



matthew.coffern@ttu.edu



N/A



Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 9/12/2017



Museum of Texas Tech University at 3301 4th St.



